7-year-old girl's body found in mustard field in UP, family alleges rape before murder

Etah (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A day after a seven-year-old girl went missing in a village here, police on Sunday recovered her body from a field, while her family members alleged that she was raped before being killed, officials said.

Senior Superintendent (SSP) Rajesh Kumar Singh said prima facie it appeared that the girl was strangulated to death.

Her family members have alleged that she was raped before the murder, Singh said.

According to the SSP, information was received at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station around 8.30 pm on Saturday that a seven-year-old girl was missing since 12 noon from her house in a village here.

Quoting the family members, Singh said the girl had gone out around 12 pm to play with her friends. After she did not return for a long time, her family members approached the police.

A missing complaint was lodged and a police team launched a hunt for the girl with the help of a dog squad, SSP said.

Following the trail of the dogs, the police recovered the girl's body from a mustard field located near the village on Sunday, he said.

Four teams have been formed to uncover the incident, the SSP said, adding that the girl's body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR CDN RPA