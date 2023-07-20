7-year-old girl's throat slit by stray Chinese manjha, dies

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died after her throat was allegedly slit by a stray Chinese manjha in west Delhi's Pashcim Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident happened in Guru Harkishan Nagar, Paschim Vihar on Wednesday evening when the girl was travelling on a motorbike driver by her father, they said.

The girl was sitting in the front, followed by her father, who was riding the bike, while her 13-year-old sister and mother were riding pillion, a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday, a PCR call was received at 7.27 pm in Paschim Vihar West Police Station regarding the death of a girl due to a suspected Chinese manjha (thread coated with glass particles used for flying kites), the officer said. The information was received from Sri Balaji Action Hospital, police said.

Advertisment

A case under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigation is underway, the officer said.

Delhi Police on Thursday took to Twitter and asked people to inform them if anyone they know is selling or manufacturing Chinese manjha.

"Is Chinese manjha being sold, manufactured or used near you? Let's stop it together! Inform us on 112 and cooperate with us in its prevention. Your identity will be kept confidential," police tweeted in Hindi.

In 2017, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned Chinese manjha in the national capital as it not only cause accidents, it can also cut the skin of animals and human beings. PTI NIT SKY