7-year-old injured after being hit by Scorpio in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy sustained injuries after being hit by an SUV in the Baba Haridas Nagar area of Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Tuesday.

A team from Baba Haridas Nagar police station visited the spot after receiving information and found that the child, a resident of Sainik Enclave, had been admitted to a hospital.

He is said to be stable.

"The vehicle, a Scorpio, has been seized. Legal action is being initiated against the driver," a police officer said. PTI BM BM RUK RUK