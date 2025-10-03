7-year-old kidnapped by mother's ex-partner rescued; 4 arrested

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy, allegedly kidnapped by his mother's former live-in partner in a bid to pressure her into returning to him, was rescued by police. The prime accused and his three associates have been arrested, an official said on Friday.

Police said the woman had been living with 24-year-old Ajay Verma, the key accused, in Hansi, Haryana, along with her son from a previous marriage that ended in divorce. However, when Verma grew increasingly possessive and violent, she ended the relationship and moved to her parents' house in Delhi.

Verma, a mobile repair worker, allegedly conspired with his associates to kidnap the boy to coerce her into resuming the relationship, they said.

The associates were identified as Amit, 18, who worked at a tent house, Sachin, 20, employed at a PVC factory and Ajay, 20, a sweeper. While Amit and Sachin are residents of Hisar in Haryana, Ajay hails from Vikaspuri in Delhi.

According to police, the child's mother lodged a complaint at the Vikaspuri Police Station on September 28, stating that her son had not returned home from school the previous day and expressed suspicion that Verma had abducted him.

A case was registered under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the probe was taken up, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Sharad Bhaskar Darade said the police team examined CCTV camera footage near the school and established that two men abducted the child on a motorcycle.

"Despite frequent switching off of mobile phones by the accused, the police tracked their movements through technical surveillance and social media monitoring," he said.

One of the accused, Ajay from Delhi's Vikaspuri, was soon traced and interrogated. He disclosed that Verma had contacted him via social media and asked him to arrange a firearm. Based on leads, police zeroed in on a farm in Hansi, where Verma was hiding with the child and his two accomplices, the DCP said.

A raid was conducted, resulting in the safe rescue of the boy and arrest of Verma, along with Amit and Sachin, he said.

In a simultaneous operation, Ajay was arrested at his house in Vikaspuri, and a pistol was seized from his possession. A separate FIR under the Arms Act was registered against him, he added.

Except for Sachin, who has a previous case under the Arms Act, the others have no prior criminal record, officials said.