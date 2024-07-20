7-year-old sexually assaulted by neighbour in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) A seven year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her 22-year-old neighbour in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagari area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place when the victim's mother was not at home and the child was alone in the house in Nand Nagari on Wednesday.

When the victim's mother returned, she spotted her crying and accused Saurabh Rishi, who lives in the same locality, was present in the house, a police officer said.

On seeing victim's mother, the accused started running but was caught by the people.

The victim's father, an e-rickshaw driver, filed an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the accused was arrested, police said.

Future investigations are underway, they said.