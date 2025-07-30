7 years after 2018 Bulandshahr violence, 38 convicted

Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday convicted 38 people, five of them for murder, in the 2018 Syana violence case in which two persons, including a police inspector, were killed.

On December 3, 2018, a violence broke out over alleged cow slaughter in the Syana area of Bulandshahr district.

During the unrest, SHO Subodh Kumar Singh and 20-year-old Sumit sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

On Wednesday, Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ)-12 Gopal Ji found five of the accused guilty under the erstwhile IPC Section 302 (murder), while the remaining 33 were convicted under other charges.

The court has scheduled the sentencing for August 1, a lawyer said.

Special Public Prosecutor Yashpal Singh Raghav said the charges were proven against 38 individuals out of the 44 named in the chargesheet.

One of the accused is being tried in a juvenile court as he was a minor at the time of the incident. During the course of the trial, five accused died.

Senior Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh stated that on December 3, 2018, a tragic incident occurred in Chingrawathi village under Syana police station limits.

A mob incited the general public and spread rumours, leading to a blockade. When police reached the spot and tried to inform them of the actual situation and persuade them to disperse, the mob pelted stones, damaged public property, and set vehicles ablaze, the SSP said.

During the violence, Syana's station house officer Subodh Kumar Singh was killed.

A team was assigned to investigate the matter, and later a chargesheet was filed under relevant sections, the officer said.

During the trial, the team closely followed the proceedings and consistently presented witnesses in the court. Over 27 witnesses were examined. Today, the court delivered its verdict, declaring 38 people guilty in connection with the incident, he added.

Of the 38 convicted, five have been found guilty for murder, the remaining 33 have been convicted of serious charges, including damaging government property, arson, rioting, and attempt to murder, he said.

Those convicted under murder charges are Prashant Nat, David, Johnny, Rahul, and Lokendra Mama, Special Public Prosecutor Raghav said.