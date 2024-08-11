7 youths drown while bathing in river in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Seven young men, including three cousins, drowned while taking a bathe in a river in Rajasthan's Bharatpur on Sunday, police said.

According to the police, eight youths of Srinagar village had gone to take bath in Banganga river. One after the other, they slipped into deep water and eventually drowned.

"Seven youths, including three cousins drowned in deep water while one escaped," Bayana Sadar SHO Balram Yadav said.

The police said the youth who survived reached the village and informed about the incident. Villagers reached the spot and took out the bodies and also informed the police.

The deceased have been identified as Pawan Singh Jatav (20), Saurabh Jatav (18), and Gaurav Jatav (16), all three are cousins, Bhupendra Jatav (18), Shantanu Jatav (18), Lakkhi Jatav (20) and Pawan Jatav (22).

All the deceased youths are relatives and belong to the same village. After post-mortem, the bodies have been handed over to the relatives, the police said.