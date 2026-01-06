7-yr-old boy killed after electricity pole falls on him in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was killed after an electricity pole fell on him at Majhauli village in Balrampur district, police said on Tuesday.

Tulsipur Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar said the incident occurred on Monday evening when the boy, identified as Vikas, was returning home on his bicycle. At the time, a man identified as Bablu Ojha was cutting a babul tree near his house.

During the process, a branch fell onto an electricity pole on the roadside, which collapsed on the boy, the officer said.

Vikas was rushed to the district hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead, Kumar said.

Based on a complaint filed by the child's family, a case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.