7-yr-old girl hospitalised after being raped by drunk man in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj: A man allegedly picked up his seven-year-old neighbour from outside her house here and later raped her in an inebriated state, police said on Sunday.

The 35-year-old accused, Dharmendra, has been arrested, while the girl has been hospitalised, they added.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night when the girl was playing outside her house. Dharmendra allegedly picked up the girl when he was drunk, stuffed a cloth in her mouth and raped her, they said.

The villagers reached the spot on hearing noises and caught hold of the man. They thrashed him severely before handing him over to the police, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Atish Kumar Singh said.

Dharmendra was arrested and an FIR was lodged against him under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the ASP said.

The girl, who is in a serious condition, has been admitted to the district hospital, he added.