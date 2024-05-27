7-yr-old girl, parents among 4 dead as SUV hits truck in Rajasthan's Ganganagar

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) Four people, including a couple and their daughter, died while a woman was injured in a road accident in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night under the Rajiyasar police station limits when an SUV going from Churu to Ganganagar collided with a truck moving ahead, they added.

Lokesh Gureja (37), his wife Anu Gureja (36), their seven-year-old daughter and another man Gagandeep (36) died in the accident, while Gagandeep's wife suffered injuries, the police said.

The victims were returning home in Ganganagar after visiting Salasar Balaji temple in Churu, they said.

The bodies were handed over to the deceased's relatives after postmortem on Monday, they added. PTI SDA RPA