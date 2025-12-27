70-80% jobs going to outsiders, Haryana's youth losing out: Congress state chief

Chandigarh, Dec 27 (PTI) Congress's Haryana unit president Rao Narendra Singh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the state's BJP government, alleging that 70-80 per cent of government jobs were being given to "outsiders".

Rao questioned the state's policy on government recruitment, asking if Haryana's youth had become so "incompetent" that they were being deprived of jobs in favour of candidates from other states.

He also demanded the immediate cancellation of the assistant engineer recruitment in Haryana Power Utilities in line with the state's "social and cultural" factors" by prioritising local youth.

The Congress leader demanded that Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini clarify his stand on the issue, saying his "silence" raised serious questions.

He said the job situation was a direct attack on the rights of hardworking youth of Haryana, which would make them second-class citizens in their own state.

A large number of candidates from outside Haryana were being selected in recruitments under a "well-planned policy" for posts such as tutor, patwari, clerk, assistant engineer, civil judge, state civil services, medical colleges and the technical education department, he said.

Citing the recent assistant engineer recruitments, he said 185 of the 214 selected candidates were from outside the state.

Rao alleged that for the past 11 years, the state government misled youth with slogans like "no slip, no bribe" but unemployment, migration and frustration has increased.

Talented youth were being forced to seek work abroad, while government jobs in Haryana were being given to outsiders, Singh said.

Haryana was perhaps the only state where recruitment examinations did not mandatorily include questions related to local culture, language and socio-geographical conditions, the Congress leader said.

The BJP government, he claimed, had no concern for Haryana's identity or its youth. Warning that the policy could also affect reserved category youth, Rao alleged that changes in domicile rules were being used to settle outsiders in the state at the cost of local youth.