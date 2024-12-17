70 acres of illegal poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur’s Ukhrul

Imphal: Around 70 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in three villages in Manipur's Ukhrul district were destroyed, police said on Tuesday.

Thirteen huts, which were found on the poppy fields, were also burnt down during the drive on Monday, and an investigation has been initiated to identify the culprits involved in the illegal plantation, a senior officer said.

"A joint team of the Manipur Police, the forest department and the Assam Rifles conducted poppy destruction in Phalee, Tora and Champhung villages under Lungchong Maiphei (LM) Police Station in Ukhrul. Approximately, 70 acres of poppy plantation was destroyed," he said.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits, the police officer said.

Last week, the Manipur Police and the forest department had destroyed around 55 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the hill range of Shihai Khullen in Ukhrul district.

Notably, the Manipur government has destroyed a total of 19,135.6 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in at least 12 districts since 2017, according to an official report.

In Kangpokpi district, the highest of 4,454.4 acres were destroyed during the period, followed by 3,348 acres in Ukhrul and 2,713.8 acres in Churachandpur, the study – Mapping and Estimation of Opium Poppy Cultivation Area using Remote Sensing and GIS Technology – revealed.