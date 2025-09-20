70 arrested with illegal arms, drugs under Delhi Police's 'Operation Aaghat'

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) Police have arrested 70 people in southeast Delhi and seized firearms, narcotics, illicit liquor and stolen property under 'Operation Aaghat', officials said on Saturday.

During the operation carried out across the district on Friday, 14 country-made pistols, one sophisticated pistol, 24 cartridges and 16 knives were recovered, leading to the arrest of 28 people, police said.

In addition, 6,338 quarters of illicit liquor were seized and 13 people were arrested in connection with the recovery, they said.

"Operation Aaghat is a comprehensive initiative aimed at enhancing public safety, deterring criminal activities, strengthening community policing and improving response to emergencies," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

"The operation also led to the arrest of nine people in narcotics cases, with seizures including 5.985 kg of ganja, 51 grams of heroin, 54 grams of MDMA and a motorcycle," he said.

Thirteen gamblers were also arrested and Rs 78,350 in cash was recovered from them, he added.

Five property offenders were arrested with three stolen mobile phones and two motorcycles, while two accused in pending Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases were also apprehended, the DCP said.

As part of preventive policing, Tiwari said, action was also taken under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Delhi Police Act.