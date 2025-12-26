70 detained, 6 cops hurt after stone pelting outside Jaipur mosque during anti-encroachment drive

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) More than 70 persons have been detained after a stone pelting incident in Jaipur district early Friday after the administration moved to remove iron railings erected along the road outside a mosque, police said.

Six policemen sustained injuries when the mob pelted stones at them. The incident occurred around 3 am near the bus stand in Chomu, 40 km from Jaipur.

Tension erupted when police attempted to remove the iron railings outside the mosque. They had to use tear gas shells and mild force to disperse the crowd, officials said.

Local residents and traders had repeatedly complained to the police that the encroachment caused frequent traffic congestion at the busy intersection.

“The situation is completely under control now. Six policemen sustained injuries in stone pelting. Strict action will be taken against those who took the law into their hands,” DGP (Law and Order) Sanjay Agarwal said.

“Seventy people have been detained for their involvement in the incident,” Chomu DSP Usha Yadav said.

According to police, talks were held on Thursday evening between the administration and members of one community about removing some stones encroaching on the road outside the mosque. The community members agreed to remove them on their own.

However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing iron railings outside the mosque to create a boundary, triggering fresh objections and unrest.

As police attempted to remove the railings early Friday, some people started pelting stones, injuring six policemen who were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

Sensing that the situation may deteriorate, additional police force was rushed to the spot from Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, Daulatpura and other nearby police stations.

Internet services have been suspended in Chomu for 24 hours as a precautionary measure, police said.

Police have been conducting flag marches in the town since morning to maintain law and order. PTI AG ARI