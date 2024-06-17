70--ft Ganesh idol to be installed at 'Khairatabad Ganesh' pandal during Chaturthi festivities

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) A 70-ft tall 'eco-friendly' Ganesh idol would be installed this year at the famous pandal at Khairatabad here as part of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, MLA Danam Nagender said on Monday.

Nagender, who represents Khairatabad in the Legislative Assembly, said the 11-day celebrations would be held on a large scale.

"When I met Chief Minister yesterday, he said let's make arrangements on a larger scale compared to last year," Nagender, who recently quit the BRS and joined the ruling Congress, said.

He thanked various government departments, on behalf of the organising committee, for their work to make the festivities successful.

He said 'prasadam' would be distributed to every devotee who visits the pandal.

Nagender also said a 'katte puja' was performed on Monday in connection with the coming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The pandal at Khairatabad in the city, known as 'Khairatabad Ganesh', has been famous in Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh since several decades during the Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations, for the idol's giant size and others.

Thousands of devotees visit the pandal during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.