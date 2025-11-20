70 kg sandalwood seized in covert operation; five from Kerala's Idukki arrested

Kochi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Forest Department on Thursday said it arrested five persons and seized over 70 kilograms of sandalwood following a covert operation here.

According to forest officials, the arrested individuals were identified as Sharan Sashi, Shaji V S, Aneesh Mathew, Charles Joseph and Nikhil Suresh—all residents of Idukki district.

A forest officer said that acting on intelligence inputs, the department had been tracking a gang involved in the illegal trade of sandalwood logs.

Officials, posing as buyers, contacted the gang and asked them to meet at Veetoor in Ernakulam district to procure two kilograms of sandalwood for a temple.

As planned, the accused arrived at the location and handed over the sandalwood logs. They were immediately taken into custody.

During interrogation, they informed officials that the remaining logs were stored at their hideout in Irratayar, Idukki, the officer said.

Forest personnel later raided the hideout and seized about 70 kilograms of sandalwood.

The accused were produced before a magistrate late in the evening and remanded to judicial custody, the officer added.

Forest officials said they are probing the source of the sandalwood.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the gang had been supplying sandalwood illegally to sculptors for craft work, the officer said. PTI TBA SSK