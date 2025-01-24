70 paramilitary companies, 15k cops to be deployed for Republic Day: Delhi Police

New Delhi: Over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 15,000 police personnel are set to be deployed across the capital for Republic Day celebrations, an official said on Friday.

The city will be monitored by drones and CCTV surveillance and cyber-specialist officers will be deployed to oversee operations, a senior police officer said.

"We have already installed multi-layered security arrangements. We have six layers of checking and frisking arrangements. Apart from this, we will have multi-layered barricading. We have several thousand CCTV cameras installed in the New Delhi district, including those with Facial Recognition Systems (FRS)," the officer said.

Moving vehicles with FRS system will also be deployed, he said.

The officer said the cameras are linked to a database to identify criminals immediately. "Delhi Police is well prepared to tackle any kind of situation," he said.

The officer further said that police teams are conducting mock drills with multiple security agencies. Over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 15,000 police personnel will be deployed in the national capital to ensure robust security arrangements.

The DCPs of all districts are properly briefed about the security arrangements. Police officers would remain on high alert and promptly report any suspicious activity immediately, he said.

Another officer said approximately 4,000 rooftop security points have been identified in New Delhi, North, and Central districts as part of the security measures.

Attendees of the Republic Day parade will receive security stickers, and about 500 high-resolution Artificial Intelligence-enabled cameras with FRS are being installed along the route and nearby areas.

"The DCPs of New Delhi, Central Delhi, and North Delhi have conducted detailed route surveys, anti-sabotage checks, and increased vigilance in high-footfall areas. Special routes, drone monitoring and CCTV surveillance will help maintain law and order," said the officer.

A special meeting was also organised with the security staff of hotels and malls to ensure readiness, he said.