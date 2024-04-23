70 pc licensed weapons in Himachal deposited before Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) About 70 per cent of the licensed weapons have been deposited in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to be held on June 1 in the state.

As many as 70,343 out of total 1,00,403 licensed weapons in Himachal Pradesh were deposited till Monday evening in order to ensure free and fair elections in the state, a spokesperson of the state election department said here on Tuesday.

He said the number of the arms deposited were 1,350 in Baddi, 4,913 in Bilaspur, 5,603 in Chamba, 3,898 in Hamirpur, 12,468 in Kangra, 1,406 in Kinnaur, 4,653 in Kullu, 222 in Lahaul-Spiti, 7,281 in Mandi, 3,954 in police district Nurpur, 12,111 in Shimla, 5,791 in Sirmaur, 3,877 in Solan and 2,816 in Una district.

The state has 14 police and excise districts which include Baddi and Nurpur while the number of revenue districts is 12.

Since the implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) on March 16, about 73 complaints were received from across the state through C-Vigil, out of which 36 complaints were disposed of till Tuesday afternoon.

Besides, 37 complaints, which were either false or were not found genuine, were dropped after scrutiny, he said. PTI BPL KSS KSS