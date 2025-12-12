70 pc of poll promises fulfilled in two years: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said his government has delivered on public expectations during its two years in office and has already fulfilled nearly 70 per cent of the promises made in the BJP's election manifesto.

Addressing a press conference here to mark two years of the BJP government in the state, Sharma warned that those involved in corruption would not be spared.

"We went to the people with a 'Sankalp Patra', and today I can say that almost 70 per cent of those promises have been fulfilled. We have worked to meet the expectations of the people," he said.

The chief minister said the two years of his government represent "two years of good governance, development and trust", adding that decisive steps have been taken to change the direction and condition of the state.

"These two years have been dedicated to all-around development and welfare. The government has not only undertaken policy reforms but also delivered work on the ground. If there is honesty and willpower, placing Rajasthan among the leading states of India is not a distant dream," he said.

Sharma said the government had taken 392 pledges in its manifesto, of which 274 had either been completed or were under active progress. "We promised to complete these tasks in five years, and 70 per cent of the work has already been completed in just two years," he said.

He asserted that effective implementation and transparency had enabled Rajasthan to emerge as a "best performer state".

Targeting the previous Congress government over the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Sharma said it had turned the scheme into a "hub of corruption".

"From pipelines to tenders, irregularities and commission-taking at every stage created obstacles in delivering clean drinking water to the poor in villages and hamlets," he alleged.

Reiterating his stand against corruption, Sharma said, "We had promised that not only the small fish, but even the big crocodiles involved in corruption will be caught. They have been caught, they have gone to jail, and they are paying for their actions. We will not spare anyone in the future as well." "I want to again warn all corrupt elements, anyone who has stolen the rights of the people of Rajasthan will not be spared," he said.

The chief minister also released a book detailing the government's achievements during the event. Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Secretary V Srinivas and DGP Rajeev Sharma were present. PTI AG APL