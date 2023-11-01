70 pc rural households provided tap water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission: Official data

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Seventy per cent rural households have been provided tap water connection till now under the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to official data.

The government's flagship initiative -- launched in 2019 -- aims at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

Out of the 19,24,26,914 rural households in the country, as many as 13,47,50,894 households have been provided tap water connection till now, according to Jal Jeevan Mission data.

It stated that among the states and union territories, nine have 100 per cent coverage, 10 more than 75 per cent coverage, 11 more than 50 per cent coverage and four have below 50 per cent coverage. The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has the lowest tap water connection coverage at 32.36 per cent.

"The facility of tap water has reached 70 per cent of the families living in the villages of India. This is another unmatched achievement in the development of infrastructure in rural India," Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on X.