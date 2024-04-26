70 pc students of Delhi govt schools qualify JEE Advanced exam, Atishi credits Kejriwal

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) As many as 70 per cent of the students in the Delhi government schools qualified the JEE Advanced examination, an official statement said on Friday.

Out of the 395 students from Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASOSE) schools which appeared for the JEE Mains examination, 276 students secured qualification for the JEE Advanced, said the statement.

Education Minister Atishi expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the students, their parents and the "dedicated teachers who have played an integral role in nurturing and guiding these bright minds towards success".

She attributed the "remarkable feat" to the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who envisions providing world-class facilities and opportunities to the students in the Delhi government schools, the statement said.

The achievements of these ASOSE students are truly commendable, with four students achieving an impressive 99.9 percentile, and an additional 25 students scoring above 99 percentile, it added.

Moreover, 42 students secured over the 98th percentile, and 104 students achieved above the 95th percentile, underscoring the exceptional caliber of these young talents, it said.

Atishi highlighted the commitment of ASOSE in providing top-notch coaching and preparation facilities within the school premises, enabling the students from modest backgrounds to realise their dreams of studying in prestigious institutions like the IITs.

She expressed confidence in the students' ability to continue their stellar performance in the upcoming JEE Advanced examinations.

"I hope that our students will continue their achievements. And with their hard work and the guidance of their teachers, they will also perform brilliantly in the JEE Advanced exams," Atishi said. PTI NSM KSS KSS