70 people died due to landslides in Kerala's Wayanad: Govt in RS

New Delhi: Seventy people have died in landslides in Kerala's Wayanad, several are injured, two have been rescued alive from the debris and 250 moved to safe places, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

He said the landslides occurred in Wayanad on Tuesday morning.

"I would like to express with grief that 70 bodies have been recovered. Many are injured. Two people have so far been rescued alive from the debris and 250 moved to safe places," the minister said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a close watch on the situation and Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian has been sent to visit the affected area.

Modi has spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of all possible help from the Centre.

"Two teams of the NDRF, two columns of the Indian Army and two IAF helicopters have been deployed for the search-and-rescue operations," Rai said.

More than 300 personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, fire brigade, citizen safety, police and local emergency response teams have been deployed for the search-and-rescue operations.

"Three additional teams of the NDRF are on their way. Dog squads have also been deployed for the search-and-rescue operations," Rai said.

He said two units of the DSC centre at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu are on their way and two units of the 91 Infantry Brigade at Thiruvananthapuram are on standby.