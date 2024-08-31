70 roads closed in Himachal, Met predicts heavy rain on Sept 2

Shimla, Aug 31 (PTI) Seventy roads have been closed in Himachal Pradesh following rains in the state, while more showers have been predicted at isolated places on Monday, officials said on Saturday.

Of the 70 roads, 35 are closed in Shimla, 12 in Mandi, 11 in Kangra, nine in Kullu and one each in Una, Sirmaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts, according to the state emergency operation centre.

As many as 22 power supply schemes have also been disrupted in the state due to the rain, it said.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' alert of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state on September 2.

According to the centre, 151 people have died in rain-related incidents since the onset of the monsoon on June 27 till date and the state has suffered losses amounting to Rs 1,265 crore due to the damage caused by the rainfall.

Intermittent rains continued to lash parts of the state since Friday evening and Sundernagar recorded 44.8 mm of rain followed by Shilaroo (43.1 mm), Jubbarhatti (20.4 mm), Manali (17 mm), Shimla (15.1 mm), Slapper (11.3 mm) and Dalhousie (11 mm).

Himachal Pradesh's rainfall deficit so far in the past three months since June 1 till August 31 stands at 23 per cent with the state receiving 471.1 mm rainfall against an average of 613.8 mm.

On Saturday, Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest place in the state, recording a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, while Bilaspur was the hottest with a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees.