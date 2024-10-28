70-year-old man dies after son hits him with stick

Amethi, Oct 28 (PTI) A 70-year-old man has died of injuries after his son hit him with a stick over a dispute here, police said on Monday.

They said Ramnath, a resident of Mahona West in the Shukul Bazar police station area, had a disagreement with his son Manoj Kumar over some issue on Saturday night which escalated into a fight.

Ramnath suffered serious injuries after being hit with a stick, following which his family took him to a community health centre, where he died during treatment on Sunday night, a police official said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and a search is on to nab the son. PTI COR KIS IJT IJT