70-year-old man dies at polling booth in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), June 1 (PTI) A 70-year-old man died at a polling booth here on Saturday, an official said.

Sikandarpur Sub-divisional Magistrate Ravi Kumar said Rambachan Chauhan (70), a resident of Chak Bahuddin village, had gone to vote at booth number 257 of the village's primary school under Salempur Lok Sabha constituency.

Before joining the queue of voters, he suddenly fell unconscious and died, he added.

However, the villagers said Chauhan felt dizzy while standing in the voters' queue and fell unconscious. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK