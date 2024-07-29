70-year-old man going to meet children slips while boarding train in Sultanpur, dies

Sultanpur (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A 70-year-old man going to Delhi to meet his children on Monday died here after he slipped while boarding a train, police said.

The victim, identified as Jamuna Prasad, a resident of the Lambhua area here, was boarding the Sadbhavna Express along with his wife Prabhavati when the incident took place, Sub-inspector Jasveer Singh said.

Singh added that Prasad first made his wife board the train. When he himself started boarding the train, he slipped and fell down.

He got trapped between the train and the platform. By this time, the train had started moving but it was stopped, and Prabhavati was made to alight.

GRP personnel present at the railway station rushed the injured man to the hospital where he died during treatment, the officer said.

The body of Prasad has been sent for postmortem, the SI added.