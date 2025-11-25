70-year-old man killed, 10 others injured in collision between bus and mini-truck in Lucknow

Lucknow, Nov 25 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was killed, while 10 others sustained injuries, when the bus in which they were travelling collided head on with a mini-truck near in Bijnor police station area in Lucknow on Tuesday evening, police said.

According to the police, the bus was carrying 30-35 members of a wedding party from Lakhota Mafi village in Sultanpur district to Etawah.

The deceased has been identified as Ram Majhor (70), who died during treatment at a hospital, the police said in a statement.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said. PTI NAV MNK MNK MNK