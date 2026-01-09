70-year-old man killed after ambulance hits motorcycle in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A 70-year-old man riding a motorcycle was killed after allegedly being hit by a speeding ambulance while he was on his way from Jaunpur to a private eye hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Rajpura Balu Mandi in the Kotwali city police station area on Thursday evening, they said.

Inspector Sachchidanand Pandey said the deceased was identified as Bhola Gautam, a resident of Nigoh village under Barsathi police station area of the Jaunpur district. Gautam had recently undergone an eye operation at a hospital in Bhadohi and was returning to the same hospital for a follow-up check-up.

Pandey said that while Gautam was turning his motorcycle to the right near the Rajpura cut point, an ambulance coming at a high speed from the Indira Mill overbridge allegedly hit the bike from the front and fled the spot.