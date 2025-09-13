70-year-old man killed in forest on Gonda-Balrampur district border in UP

Gonda (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was killed and his son seriously injured in an alleged attack by two unknown assailants in the Kuano forest on the Gonda-Balrampur district border in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The victims, who had gone to the forest to cut wood, were allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal, "Gangasagar Vishwakarma (70) died on the spot due to excessive bleeding, while his son Anokhe Lal (45) was critically wounded and admitted to a medical college for treatment." Based on a complaint by the deceased's other son Alakhram, a murder case has been registered against unknown individuals. Five police teams have been formed to solve the case. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK