70-year-old man shoots self in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) A 70-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed gun in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Pritam Dass, a resident of Renthal village of Dharmsal, shot himself with his 12-bore gun on Monday, he said.

The family members who rushed to Dass' room after hearing the gunshot, found him in a pool of blood, the officer said, adding that he was rushed to sub-district hospital Sunderbani, where doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Dass has committed suicide but the motive behind it was not known immediately, the officer said.