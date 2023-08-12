70-yr-old-man crushed to death by jumbo herd in J'khand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Aug 12 (PTI) A 70-year-old man was crushed to death by a herd of elephants in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district on Saturday morning, a forest official said.

The incident occured at Bermekka village, around 130 km from Ranchi, early on Saturday morning when the man was asleep in his house, the official said.

Hazaribag divisional forest officer (east division) Sourav Chandra said that a herd of 15 elephants entered Tatijharia police station area in the early hours of Saturday. “The herd reached the old man’s village in the morning and damaged his house. The man woke up suddenly and tried to escape but an elephant lifted him with its trunk and crushed him to death.

“An immediate relief of Rs 25,000 was provided to the man's wife. The remaining Rs 3.75 lakh will be provided after some official formalities," he said.

The government provides an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh in such cases.