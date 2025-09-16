70-yr-old man dies as tree falls in Lucknow's Kaisarbagh Fish Market

Lucknow, Sep 16 (PTI) A 70-year-old man lost his life, while four others were injured, when a Peepal tree uprooted and fell in Lucknow's Kaisarbagh Fish Market area on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

ACP (Chowk) Raj Kumar Singh said, "Five persons had come under a tree which got uprooted in the Kaisarbagh fish market. Of these, one person has died, while the four injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Balrampur Hospital." The deceased has been identified as Ramu Devnath, a resident of Triveninagar, Lucknow.

The injured include Mohd Rizwan (25), Mohd Shoaib (27), Mohd Armaan Rasool (34) and Abhishek Yadav (25), the police said in the statement.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob reached the hospital to know the condition of the injured persons, according to a statement. She was informed that their condition is not critical.

The tree also damaged a couple of houses in its vicinity, residents said.

Ramji, a vegetable seller in the area, said that the tree suddenly fell at about 1 pm. He added that the tree, along with the debris of the collapsed houses, fell on the people, who fled to save their lives.

Imran, whose 50-year-old uncle, a fish seller, had a narrow escape, told PTI, "My uncle has got minor injuries, but the fish seller who sits next to our shop was trapped in the debris." Later, in a statement issued, the police said that on Tuesday at around 13.20, information was received at the local police station that an old Peepal tree fell in the fish market and the wall of a house and some tin shed shops were trapped under it.

On this information, the SHO, along with the police force, immediately left for the spot and informed the fire brigade team to reach the spot and started the rescue work.

"So far, the death of one person has been confirmed and the injured have been admitted to Balrampur Hospital for treatment. Relief and rescue work is going on," the statement said. PTI NAV AMJ AMJ