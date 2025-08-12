700 Goa Police recruits complete training in Assam

Dergaon (Assam), Aug 12 (PTI) A total of 700 recruits of the Goa Police completed their basic training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday.

They underwent rigorous training in physical fitness, mental robustness, field tactics and weapon handling.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant attended the passing out parade of the recruits, belonging to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalions.

The recruits had arrived on October 4 last year for their 43-week basic training, an official said.

"This was a historic batch for the academy as it marked a unique period where state police from Assam, Manipur and Goa trained simultaneously, fostering inter-state camaraderie and professional exchange," she said.

The passing out parade also included oath-taking, ceremonial march past, prize distribution and a special demonstration by the 'Panthers on Wheels' unit.

Being developed as among the top police training centres in the country, the first phase of the revamped LBPA was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March this year.

He had also laid the foundation stone for the next phase. PTI SSG SSG ACD