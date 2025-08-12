700 Goa Police recruits complete training in Assam as CMs call for more cooperation

Dergaon: A total of 700 recruits of the Goa Police completed their basic training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in Assam's Golaghat district on Tuesday, as chief ministers of both the states called for increased cooperation between the people.

After Manipur, Goa is the second state to have sent its personnel for training at this premier academy here.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Goa counterpart Pramod Sawant attended the passing out parade of the recruits, belonging to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Indian Reserve Battalions.

The 569 male and 131 women constables underwent rigorous training in physical fitness, mental robustness, field tactics and weapons handling.

The recruits had arrived on October 4 last year for their 43-week basic training, an official said.

"This was a historic batch for the academy as it marked a unique period where state police from Assam, Manipur and Goa trained simultaneously, fostering inter-state camaraderie and professional exchange," she said.

The passing out parade also included oath-taking, ceremonial march past, prize distribution and a special demonstration by the 'Panthers on Wheels' unit.

Being developed as among the top police training centres in the country, the first phase of the revamped LBPA was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March this year. He had also laid the foundation stone for the next phase.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the training of the cadets from Goa has brought the two states closer.

"The distance between Goa and Assam is huge. But with the training here, the Goa government has shortened this geographical distance," he said.

The Assam CM mentioned that youths from here have been working in the costal state in various capacities and said, "I am sure that if they are in need of any assistance there, the chief minister will help them and our people will get all cooperation in Goa."

Congratulating the cadets, Sarma said, "You have got a glimpse of culture and traditions of Assam, and our police personnel have learnt about your state through you. Diversity makes our nation great and whichever state we may be from, we are all serving the same nation."

Sarma, who is also the state's home minister, added that it was a matter of pride for LBPA to train recruits from Manipur and Goa.

Goa CM Sawant, in his address, thanked the Assam Police on behalf of Goa Police and people of his state for imparting training to the constables.

"I offer my special gratitude to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who in just one phone call agreed to train our personnel, and his gesture proves that we will always be united as one in India. We will together stand for a united India," he said.

Sawant also appealed to the cadets of Goa Police to treat all people and tourists from Assam as their brothers and sisters.