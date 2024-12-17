700 kg beef seized from car in Thane, driver arrested

Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for illegal transportation of beef in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police spotted a car at Davalpada in Ambernath area on Sunday and intercepted it on the basis of suspicion, the official from Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar division said.

They seized 700 kg of beef and chopped body parts of a bovine animal valued at Rs 70,000, the official said.

The car driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded, he said, adding three other car occupants fled.

Advertisment

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, the official said.

The police were trying to find out from where the accused got the beef.

Cattle slaughter is illegal under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 1995. PTI COR GK