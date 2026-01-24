700 kg of adulterated paneer seized from Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 24 (PTI) Food safety authorities on Saturday seized and destroyed 700 kg of adulterated paneer in Jaipur during a special drive against food adulteration, officials said.

Food Safety Commissioner T Shubhamangala said the action was carried out under the ongoing "Shuddh Aahar, Milawat Par Vaar" campaign.

A team of food safety officers inspected the godown of 'Barsana Paneer Bhandar' in the Bhatta Basti area of Shastri Nagar, where the adulterated paneer was found. The entire stock was destroyed on the spot, the official said.

A sample of the paneer was collected as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act for further testing.

According to information provided by the shop owner, identified as Mustaq, the paneer was sourced from Alwar and supplied to retail paneer sellers in Jaipur at rates ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 220 per kg. He also allegedly admitted that the paneer was adulterated, the commissioner said.

Further action will be taken based on the laboratory report, they added.