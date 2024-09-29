7,000 fishermen insured without certificates in Prayagraj, UP minister orders probe

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad on Sunday said that an officer in Prayagraj insured 7,000 fishermen but failed to provide them the insurance certificate.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter, he told reporters at a press conference at the Circuit House here Insurance applications were received from 7,000 fishermen in this district and they were also insured, he said However, the fishermen did not receive their insurance certificates, leaving them unaware of their coverage, Nishad said.

The minister said that an inquiry has been ordered against the officer responsible for this.

The officer in question has been removed from the post and the department will now organise camps and distribute certificates to the insured fishermen, Nishad added.

He did not disclose the name of the officer.

Regarding the irregularities in the lease of ponds for fish farming in Prayagraj, he said that some officials allotted leases (for fishing) and Mukhyamantri Sampada Yojana funds to ineligible individuals.

Investigations have been ordered against these officials as well, he added.

During a department review meeting, Nishad highlighted that people involved in supporting activities of fish farming can benefit from the Kisan Credit Card.

According to the RBI guidelines, the department will verify the applications of people associated with fish farming following which they will get a Kisan Credit Card, he said.

Nishad also said that of the 2,300 applications for the Kisan Credit Card in Prayagraj, only 168 have been issued.

The department will launch a campaign from October 15 to make Kisan Credit Card for fishermen, he added. PTI RAJ NAV OZ OZ