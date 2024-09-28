7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh to Arunachal to mark IAF anniversary

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) A 7,000 km-long car rally from Ladakh's Thoise, one of the world's highest altitude air force stations, to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh will soon be held to mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

Before the formal flag-off of 'Vayu Veer Vijeta' rally from Thoise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will give a warm send-off to the rally from the National War Memorial here on October 1.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was established on October 8, 1932.

"The aim of the rally, organised by the IAF in coordination with the veterans of Uttarakhand War Memorial, is to raise awareness among the people about the glorious history of IAF; the deeds of valour of the air warriors in different wars and rescue operations; and attract the youth to serve the motherland," the ministry said in a statement.

The mega car rally from Thoise to Tawang is being organised to mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF, it said.

It will be flagged off from Thoise, one of the world's highest altitude air force stations, at 3,068 m above mean sea level, on October 8.

The rally will culminate at Tawang on October 29.

Fifty-two air warriors, including women, will be behind the wheels during this mega car rally, which will also witness the participation of former air force chiefs in different legs.

The air warriors, en route, will have 16 halts and will have interactions with the students at various colleges and universities.

The IAF's Adventure Cell is leading and coordinating the rally, the ministry said. PTI KND AS AS