7,000 ltr illicit liquor seized in Raigad district: Police

Alibaug, Apr 3 (PTI) Police have seized 7,000 litres of illicit liquor with an estimated Rs 4 lakh cost over the last month in Raigad district of Maharashtra in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, an officer said on Tuesday.

Separately, police have also taken preventive action against 1,584 persons under the Bombay Police Act and the Bombay Prohibition Act.

"We are strictly implementing the model code of conduct for polls," said Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge.

He said no action has been taken under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MOCOA) and nobody arrested or detained.

The process for arms license verification was also conducted.

The police officer said 10 weapons were confiscated by the police because of criminal offences while 12 licences have been cancelled. PTI COR NSK