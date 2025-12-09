7,000 returnable plots in Amaravati yet to be registered: Minister

Amaravati, Dec 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana on Tuesday said that out of a total of 66,000 returnable plots allocated to farmers who pooled their land for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, 7,000 are yet to be registered.

The minister noted that farmers are registering between 30 and 60 plots per day.

"Only 7,000 plots are yet to be registered out of 66,000. Farmers are registering between 30 to 60 returnable plots per day," Narayana said in a press release.

He further observed that 1,891 plots, belonging to 450 farmers, are entangled in family disputes. The government has made arrangements to facilitate the registration of 1,000 plots per day, he added.

Calling upon farmers to come forward and register their plots, Narayana, who visited Amaravati during the day, assured that infrastructure such as drainage, roads, and other facilities would be completed on the plots within a couple of years.

Promising to soon connect the seed access road to Mangalagiri Road, the minister said the government will undertake additional land pooling in alignment with future projects, if required.

Except for Zones 8 and 11, where returnable plots were allocated to farmers, he said, capital construction works are progressing steadily in all 29 villages under Amaravati.

On November 28, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved the second phase of the Land Pooling Scheme (LPS), involving 16,666 acres.

The second phase is expected to supplement the existing 54,000-acre Amaravati land bank, of which 34,281 acres were pooled from 29,881 farmers across 29 villages. PTI STH SSK