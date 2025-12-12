7,000 rounded up, 1,100 held in Delhi Police's 'Operation CyHawk 2.0' on cyber frauds

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Delhi Police has taken legal action against around 2,800 people under its two-day "Operation CyHawk 2.0" aimed at cybercrime networks in the capital, an official said on Friday.

The operation, an expanded version of "CyHawk 1.0", was carried out on December 10 and 11. It resulted in legal action against 2,882 persons, marking an increase of over 200 per cent from the previous operation, he said.

A total of 7,015 people were rounded up for questioning, while 1,146 were arrested or bound down, and 1,736 suspects were issued notices under relevant provisions of the law, police said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha described the operation as a decisive strike on cyber syndicates and said the force was committed to dismantling cyber fraud at its roots.

"By striking directly at the financial networks that sustain cybercriminals, we have ensured that Delhi remains a hostile ground for cyber offenders," he said.

Investigators registered 392 new FIRs, linked 228 earlier cases, and tagged 4,058 complaints filed on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). The operation also traced cybercrime-linked mule accounts and networks connected to Rs 944 crore in defrauded funds, the officer said.

The operation involved more than 5,000 police personnel executing synchronised raids across Delhi and multiple states, a senior police officer said.

The operation relied on collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, which provided intelligence packets based on telecom analysis, NCRP data, clustering of suspects and financial anomaly indicators, police said.

These inputs helped identify hotspots, high-risk accounts and actionable digital trails, police said.

Raids led to the recovery of hundreds of mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, laptops, financial diaries, and documents allegedly linked to fraud chains. Several individuals detained or arrested were found to be connected to ongoing cybercrime investigations, giving fresh leads to existing cases.

Further investigation and follow-up operations are underway, police added.