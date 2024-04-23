70343 arms deposited in Himachal before Lok Sabha polls

Shimla, Apr 23 (PTI) As many as 70343 out of total 100403 licensed weapons in Himachal Pradesh have been deposited till Monday evening in order to ensure free and fair elections in the state, a spokesperson of the state election department said here on Tuesday.

He said the number of the arms deposited were 1350 in Baddi, 4913 in Bilaspur, 5603 in Chamba, 3898 in Hamirpur, 12468 in Kangra, 1406 in Kinnaur, 4653 in Kullu, 222 in Lahaul-Spiti, 7281 in Mandi, 3954 in Police district Nurpur, 12111 in Shimla, 5791 in Sirmaur, 3877 in Solan and 2816 in Una district.

There are 14 police and excise districts in the state which include Baddi and Nurpur while the number of revenue districts is 12.

Since implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) on March 16, about 73 complaints were received from across the state through C-Vigil, out of which 36 complaints were disposed of till Tuesday afternoon while 37 complaints, which were either false or were not found genuine, were dropped after scrutiny, he said.