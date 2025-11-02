704 child beggars rescued under 'Project Jiwanjot', says Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Punjab minister Baljit Kaur on Sunday said the state government has so far rescued 704 children from the clutches of child begging under the government's flagship initiatives 'Project Jiwanjot’ and ‘Project Jiwanjot 2.0’.

According to an official statement, the projects are aimed at ensuring the rehabilitation, protection, and dignified life of every child in the state.

Kaur, the minister for social justice, empowerment and minorities, said that Project Jiwanjyot, implemented across Punjab in July 2024, focuses on conducting rescue drives on the second week of every month by the district administrations.

The rescued children are being rehabilitated through various welfare schemes depending upon their age, eligibility, and availability of documents, she said.

Highlighting the government's stance against exploitation, Kaur said to prevent human trafficking and organised begging rackets, the state government has also launched Project Jiwanjot 2.0.

“Under this initiative, DNA tests are being conducted to verify the relationship between the rescued children and the adults accompanying them. If the results do not match, FIRs are registered and strict legal action is taken against the offenders,” she said.

Out of the 704 rescued children, 269 have been enrolled in schools, 15 admitted to Anganwadi centres, 43 benefited under the sponsorship scheme, while 15 were covered under health schemes, Kaur said.

“Every child deserves a safe and dignified childhood. Through Project Jiwanjot, the Punjab government is not only rescuing children from exploitation but also ensuring that they are provided education, healthcare, and a future filled with hope," the minister said.

She added that the Punjab government is dedicated to protecting the right to education, health, and dignity of every child, ensuring a begging-free, safe, and respectful childhood for all children in the state.

Kaur also appealed to the public that if anyone sees a child begging, he/she should immediately inform the child helpline No. 1098, so that they can be rescued and given a safe childhood.

"Let us all join hands to make Punjab a child begging-free state where every child enjoys a safe, secure, and dignified childhood," Kaur said.