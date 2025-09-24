71 Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada; CM says 'darkness of Naxalism fading'

Dantewada, Sep 24 (PTI) As many as 71 Naxalites, 30 of them carrying a collective bounty of Rs 64 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Wednesday, a police official said.

Hailing the development, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, the double-engine government (BJP rule at the Centre and state) is committed to eliminating Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and providing dignified rehabilitation and a better life to surrendered comrades.

The Naxalites, including 21 women, turned themselves in before senior police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials, citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and atrocities committed by them on local people, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

A 17-year-old boy and two minor girls, aged 16 and 17, are also among the surrendered cadres.

The Naxalites said they were also impressed by the rehabilitation drives 'Lon Varratu' and 'Poona Margem', launched by the Bastar Range police, and the state government's new surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Of the surrendered, Baman Madkam (30) and Manki alias Samila Mandavi (20), carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, while Shamila alias Somli Kawasi (25), Gangi alias Rohni Barse (25), Deve alias Kavita Madvi (25) and Santosh Mandavi (30) carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, he said.

Among others, one Naxalite carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh, six cadres Rs 2 lakh each, nine cadres Rs 1 lakh each and eight cadres Rs 50,000 each, he said.

Baman, Shamila, Gangi and Deve were allegedly involved in several attacks on security personnel. The others were involved in digging roads, cutting trees, putting up Naxalite banners, posters and pamphlets in their respective areas, he said.

With this surrender, 1,113 Naxalites, including 297 carrying rewards, have so far shunned violence in the district under the 'Lon Varratu' (term coined in local Gondi dialect, which means return to your home/village) campaign, launched in June 2020, the SP said.

All the surrendered Naxalites were provided with an assistance of Rs 50,000 each and will be further rehabilitated as per the government's policy, the police said.

Talking to reporters, surrendered Naxal Shamila said, she has been active in the outfit since 2009 and decided to quit it due to increasing pressure from the security forces and continuous anti-Naxal operation.

Her husband, Mallesh, is currently active as a Maoist commander in the northern region of Bastar, she said.

She further said she was recently active as janmilitia commander in Indravati area committee of Maoist and was part of Maoists squad engaged in gunbattle with security personnel in last few months in the region.

"I got married with Mallesh while working in the outfit. We don't have children as it is not allowed while working in the organisation. I am happy now that I will lead a normal life," she said.

Shamila said she last met her husband in January last year before being shifted to north Bastar by the outfit.

She had written a letter to her husband, urging him to quit the organisation but received no response from him. I want to ask him to surrender so that we can live a normal and happy life, she added.

In a post on 'X', Chief Minister Sai wrote, "The darkness of Naxalism is fading, and Dantewada is transforming. Our government's new Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 and the Niyad Nella Nar scheme have instilled new confidence in the Bastar region, including Dantewada. People misled by the false slogans of Maoist violence are now choosing the path of development and peace." Influenced by the Poona Margem campaign being conducted in the Bastar division and the Lon Varratu campaign in Dantewada district, 71 Naxalites have surrendered. Of these, 30 Naxalites had declared bounties ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 50,000, totaling Rs 64 lakh.

Such a large number of surrenders is a direct testament to the effectiveness of our policies and public trust," he said.

The surrendered Naxalites have been provided with incentive checks of Rs 50,000 each to help them start a better life. They will also be provided with all the facilities under the Naxal eradication policy, he said.

Due to our government's public welfare schemes and trusting environment, more than 1,770 Maoists have joined the mainstream so far, he said.

This change is a strong signal of Bastar's bright future and is a step towards peace, he added.

The recent killing of two senior Maoist leaders, who were key figures in overseeing the organisational and military activities of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district has dealt a further blow to the outfit's already weakening ecosystem, a senior police official had said on Tuesday.

Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy (63) and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy (67), both Central Committee members of the banned outfit and carrying a bounty of Rs 1.80 crore each, were neutralised on Monday near the forested hills of Farasbeda and Toymeta villages in Abujhmad, he had said. PTI COR TKP NR NP