71 per cent of Bhogapuram Airport work completed: Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu

Bhogapuram (Andhra Pradesh), April 8 (PTI) Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said 71 per cent of the construction work on the Bhogapuram international airport in the Vizianagaram district has been completed by the TDP-led government.

He noted that 100 per cent of the earthworks have been completed, along with 97 per cent of the runway work, 92 per cent of the taxiway, and 60 per cent of the roofing.

"In just nine months under the NDA alliance, we’ve accelerated the project’s progress from 23 per cent to an impressive 71 per cent. This ambitious project is set to be a game-changer for the Uttarandhra (North Andhra) region, with immense potential to generate employment and boost economic growth,” Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

During a visit to the project site today, accompanied by GMR officials, the airport’s developer, Ram Mohan Naidu, said the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government is committed to completing the Bhogapuram International Airport by June 2026.

"This will undoubtedly transform the region’s connectivity, infrastructure, and economic landscape," he added. PTI STH SSK ROH