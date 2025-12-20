71 per cent turn-out recorded in Goa Zilla Panchayat elections

Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) A 70.81 per cent polling was recorded in Zilla Panchayat elections in Goa on Saturday.

The elections were held for all 50 constituencies across 1,284 booths with a total of 226 candidates in the fray.

As per the figures released by the State Election Commission, 70.81 per cent of eight lakh-odd voters exercised their franchise.

The highest voting was recorded at Latambarcem (88.29 per cent), followed by Nagargao (86.71 per cent) and Pale (86.58 per cent), all three in North Goa.

The lowest voting was recorded at Navelim in South Goa.

The polling began at 8 am and continued even after 6 pm as there were long queues outside several booths.

The BJP, Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak party and Revolutionary Goans Party have fielded their candidates, among others. Congress and GFP have formed an alliance.

Besides, 62 Independent candidates also contested the elections. PTI RPS KRK