71-year-old man killed by wild tusker that caused panic in Kerala town

Kannur (Kerala), Oct 12 (PTI) A 71-year-old man lost his life when a wild tusker that had strayed into the town of Ulikkal in northern Kerala a day ago was being driven away from the populated area.

Advertisment

The tusker's arrival in the town on Wednesday had sparked widespread panic in the area.

The lifeless body of the man, identified as Jose, was discovered on Thursday morning in an area of dense foliage, through which the tusker had passed while being driven away from the town by forest and police officials, police said on Thursday.

"There were injuries on the body which indicate he was thrown and stomped on by the tusker. The body was found in an area of dense foliage not clearly visible from the road," an officer of Ulikkal police station said.

Advertisment

The victim's family has identified the body, he added.

Jose, a resident of the area, had left home on Wednesday morning to see the elephant about which news had spread.

It is suspected that as the forest officials burst crackers to drive away the tusker from the town, Jose strayed into its path and could not escape to safety.

Advertisment

Three others were injured in the area on Wednesday in the panic caused by the wild elephant's arrival.

On seeing the elephant, panic-stricken people ran helter-skelter for safety, leading to three of them getting injured, police had said.

The elephant was later driven into the forests of the neighbouring state of Karnataka after an over 12-hour long operation involving over a hundred forest and police personnel.

Advertisment

The tusker had entered the town at around 8 am on Wednesday.

Forest officials had burst several rounds of firecrackers to slowly and steadily guide the elephant back into the forest it came from. However, heavy rains in the second half of the day had played spoilsport and forced them to temporarily halt the operation, police had said a day ago.

Schools, shops and other establishments in the area had been shut to ensure no one was attacked by the elephant.

Though no public or private property was damaged by the elephant, it had destroyed some crops, police had said. PTI HMP HMP ANE