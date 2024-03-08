71.3 per cent elderly women dependent on others for meeting their needs: Study

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) About 71 per cent of elderly women are dependent on others for meeting their needs while 51 per cent of them experience marginalisation or isolation due to gender discrimination, according to a new study by NGO Agewell Foundation.

More than 45 per cent of elderly women admitted to being mistreated or harassed by their own family members or relatives, according to the study which had a sample size of 10,000.

The findings of the study were released ahead of the International Women's Day on Friday.

In its report, the Agewell Foundation urged people to extend a helping hand to those who often go unnoticed and are marginalised, particularly those who are dependent on others.

The study found that 71.3 per cent of elderly women are dependent on others for meeting their needs and 51.5 per cent of them have to face marginalisation or isolation due to gender discrimination.

"More than 45 per cent of elderly women reportedly accepted that they were being harassed/mistreated by their own family members/relatives," the study said.

In this era, where the issues of younger women dominate discussions, the plight of older women is often overlooked," said Himanshu Rath, chairman, Agewell Foundation.

"Neglecting the challenges faced by elderly women not only renders them more vulnerable but also exposes them to various forms of mistreatment and abuse," he said.

Rath said older women play a vital in preserving traditional values, cultural heritage and familial happiness.

To address the needs of elderly women, the study suggested steps like engaging in meaningful conversations with them, listening attentively to their concerns, providing necessary assistance and care, and advocating for their rights and protection.

Combatting ageism, age discrimination, and elder abuse requires a concerted effort from individuals, families and communities, the report said.

"In caring for our ageing mothers, mothers-in-law, and grandmothers, we fulfil not only a familial obligation but also a social responsibility," Rath said. PTI UZM DIV DIV