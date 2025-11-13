7.14 crore enumeration forms distributed till Thursday afternoon in Bengal: EC

Kolkata, Nov 13 (PTI) An estimated 7.14 crore enumeration forms were distributed across West Bengal till Thursday afternoon, as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls continued for the 10th day, an an Election Commission official said.

About 93.22 per cent of the electorate were already covered in the distribution of enumeration forms, the official said.

He said "Altogether 7,14,40,326 voters have so far been covered under the form distribution exercise." The SIR exercise in the state began on November 4 to root out dead and fake voters.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door verification by distributing enumeration forms. PTI SUS NN