716 gm of MDMA seized in Kochi, one arrested

Kochi, Jan 25 (PTI) Police said they seized 716 grams of MDMA from a man here and arrested him.

The accused was identified as Arjun V Nath (32), a native of Kozhikode district.

In a joint operation, the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and Cheranalloor police searched a lodge on Mattummel Road in the early hours and arrested Nath, who had allegedly arrived there to sell the drug.

Police said a small quantity of the synthetic drug was initially recovered from the man during the search.

During interrogation, Nath reportedly confessed that the remaining contraband had been stored at an apartment in Vazhakkala where one of his friends resides.

Following this, police conducted a search at the apartment, from where the remaining 716 grams of MDMA were seized.

The seized contraband is suspected to be worth several lakhs of rupees.

Police said the accused is a key link in a drug trafficking network that sources synthetic drugs from Delhi.

Further investigation is underway to trace his other links in the racket.

The accused will be produced before a court for remand proceedings, police said. PTI TBA SSK